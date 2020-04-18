Carole M. Doody

Carole Margaret Doody, 74, of Frederick, passed on April 15, 2020. Born August 25, 1945 in England to the late Robert L. and Margaret (nee Saunders) Kline. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to Ronald E. Doody.
Carole attended Damascus High School. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Frederick Memorial Hospital for over 40 years and enjoyed working in the nursery wing the most.
Carole had a passion for travel, especially to Disney World, going to yard sales, shopping, playing Bingo, making crafts and cards. She was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens. She had a deep love for her family and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Robert Kline (Regina) of Thurmont, MD, Donald Kline of Augusta, WV, David Kline (Connie) of Woodsboro, MD, Barbara Kline of Winchester, VA, and Linda Harris of Springfield, WV. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved son, Stephan McCluskey.
A private graveside service will take place at Clustered Spires Cemetery. Pastor Don Moody will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Carole’s Name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.
