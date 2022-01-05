Caroline Dallas

Caroline Virginia Dallas, 97, of Rosemont, Maryland, passed away December 22nd, 2021 at her home.
She was born on May 30th, 1924 and was the wife of Lawrence Hebert “Mike” Dallas, who preceded her in death in 2010. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and attended Strayer College. She was employed by the U.S. Government War Production Board, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, and successor companies. Caroline was devoted to her husband and children, and received the greatest joy in life from her six granddaughters and her 10 great grandchildren. She very much enjoyed music, playing the piano, and traveling with her husband Mike after they retired from the railroad in 1987. Caroline deeply loved her family.
She was a member of the St. Francis — St. Mary Catholic Parish (Brunswick/Petersville). She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Patricia Rowan of Brunswick, Maryland who was like a sister to her, and her daughter Andrea T. Dallas, who passed away on December 4th, 2021.
She is survived by her sons, Lawrence M. (Mike) & Janye of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, William B. (Dix) & Susan of Springfield, Virginia, and Joseph A. (Andrew) of Rosemont, Maryland. She is also survived by her six granddaughters, Cristina Purcell, Alexandra Sarota, Jennifer Adams, Julie Dallas, Anna Kiernan, and Emily Dallas, and their families.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 7th 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the John T. Williams Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on January 8th at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, Middletown, Maryland followed by a graveside service at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Petersville, Maryland.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Caroline’s memory to Alzheimer (and Dementia) Association (Alzheimer’s Association Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease).