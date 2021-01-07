Carolyn Abbott Orandle, 80, died peacefully at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland, on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. She was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Keedysville, Maryland. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Doyle L. Abbott and Lena Greenfield Abbott; and the granddaughter of the late George W. And Carrie L. Abbott.
A graduate of Boonsboro High School in 1958, she then attended Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland, and graduated as a registered nurse in 1961. While in school at Sinai, she met and married her husband of 47 years, Samuel A. Orandle, of Las Vegas.
Carolyn worked for several years at Millford Manor Nursing Home in Baltimore County before working for 23 years and retiring from North Arundel Hospital in Glen Burnie, Maryland. She was a longtime member of Sinai Hospital Nurse’s Alumnae.
Carolyn is survived by her two daughters, Lauri B. Leight (George), of Baltimore, Maryland, and Debbie L. Molesworth (John), of Frederick, Maryland. She considered her grandchildren, Dustin A. Leight and Laura, Jack and Kelly Molesworth, a gift from heaven.
Carolyn loved being the busy mom of her two girls. She also loved animals, decorating for the holidays and embroidering many hand towels she gave as gifts to all of her family and friends. She had many beloved friends from her years in Las Vegas as well as a cherished group of friends, including other retired nurses, at her Victoria Park apartment in Walkersville.
A private service will be held. Donations may be made to Antietam Church of God, 4605 Harpers Ferry Road, Sharpsburg, MD 21782.