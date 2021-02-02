Carolyn Margaret Cary, of Felton, PA, died Friday, January 29. Arrangements are by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD.
Due to the weather, and for the safety of our carriers and employees, some routes will be very late or be unable to be delivered this morning. We will make all efforts to deliver your paper, but if we are unable to do so it will be delivered with Tuesday’s paper.As always, your subscription includes full access to our website, including ePages – a digital replica of the printed newspaper. If you haven’t already activated your digital access, you can do so now by clicking here.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.