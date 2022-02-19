Carolyn E. Kline, age 78, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 13, 1943, to the late Preston and Eloise (Rippeon) Poole.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Earl W. Kline; her sister, Anna Mae Poole; and daughters, Rochelle Sabatini (Jeff), Annette Miller (Jimmy), Vickie Adkins (Dave), Ginger Gosnell (Steve) and Candy Wilbur (Leroy). In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Bryan Thompson (Stephanie), Shad Conrow, Lindsey Caauwe, AJ Webber, Steven Gosnell, Austin Webber, Chesney Gosnell, Benjamin Sabatini and Matthew Sabatini; great-granddaughter, Leila Conrow; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn graduated in 1961 from Mount Airy High School. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart and then began working as a secretary at NIH. After the birth of her fourth daughter, she began a home day care, where she was “Miss Carolyn” to numerous children. She returned to NIH as a secretary after her last child entered high school. She was a longtime member of the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, cooking and baking. She relished time spent with her Monday morning “breakfast club” and the friends she made.
A memorial service will be held at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770 on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
