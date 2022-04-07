Carolyn Fishack

Carolyn Yvonne (Brandenburg) Fishack died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Quincy Villages in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. She was the loving wife of Robert L. Fishack for 55 years before his passing in 2002.
Carolyn was born Oct. 25, 1929, at her home in Foxville, Maryland, the fifth child of Ray and Rae (Hauver) Brandenburg. She graduated from Thurmont High School and Hagerstown Business College. She was employed as an executive secretary for Fairchild Industries over a period of 30 years and at locations from Hagerstown, to St. Augustine, Florida, to Germantown, Maryland, retiring in 1987. She was an active member of many community organizations in both Foxville and later in Frederick, Maryland, including Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church. She was a founding member of the Frederick Senior Recreation Council, serving on the board, running field trips and singing with the Golden Tones, who traveled to nursing homes in both Frederick and Washington counties to provide entertainment. She volunteered 4,000 hours at Select Seconds Thrift Shop, a fundraising arm of Frederick Health Hospital. Carolyn loved music and had artistic talent that came out in the many crafts she enjoyed, and flowers she arranged and dried. Her love of people came out in those craft items she gifted, and in the beautiful music she sang and played on the piano.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Deanna Fishack, of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Andrew Clabaugh and wife Katherine, of Conroe, Texas, and Anna Catherine (Clabaugh) Laliotitis and husband Nikolaos, of Friendswood, Texas; great-grandsons, Ezekiel and Silas Laliotitis, and Carter Clabaugh; sisters, Betty Burgee, Nancy Brandenburg and Judy Brandenburg; brothers, Bill Brandenburg, and Arthur Brandenburg and wife Sonja; former son-in-law, Larry Clabaugh and wife Sue, of Thurmont, Maryland.
The memorial service will be at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Foxville, Maryland, at 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association, Hospice of Frederick County, or Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 15116 Foxville Church Road, Sabillasville, MD 21780, would be appreciated.
Local arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
