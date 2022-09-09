Carolyn Gregg

Carolyn M. Gregg, 78, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. Born Feb. 1, 1944, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Marcus L. and Eva M. (Falls) Moore. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by one brother, Alfred Moore. Mrs. Gregg retired as the store manager for Wolf Furniture Store, Hagerstown. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hagerstown. Mrs. Gregg is survived by two children, Daniel M. Gregg and Dr. Paula M. Brooks (Aaron); four siblings, Mark Moore (Leslie), Dr. Thomas Moore (Carol), Dr. Edwin Moore and Gale Turco (Dr. Ron Turco); three grandchildren, Alexis M. Wallace, Micaela A. Wallace and David M. Wallace Jr.; sister-in-law, Gloria Moore; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. At Mrs. Gregg’s request, she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 216 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, with the Rev. Kibreab Gudeta officiating. Inurnment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, Discretionary Fund, at the address above. Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements.