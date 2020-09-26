Carolyn Jane Harris, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, September 21, 2020, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. She was the loving wife of Jamie I. Harris.
Born on May 16, 1948, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Merhle and Ruth Naomi (Miss) Whipp.
Carolyn drove a school bus for Frederick County Public Schools for 38 years until her retirement in 2012. She was awarded the School Bus Driver of the Year.
She loved cooking and taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren, and taking care of animals. Carolyn enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and loved Christmas.
In addition to her husband of 40 years, Jamie I. Harris, she is survived by her children, Janet Harris of Frederick, Daile Miller Presley and husband Jasper of Boonsboro, Donna Rodgers and husband Richard of Frederick, Debbie Crummitt of Frederick, Jennifer Bucher and husband Dave of Rockledge, FL, Jessica Harris of Hagerstown, and Michelle Shugars and husband Bobby of Thurmont; her siblings, Janet Sink and husband Clem of Robersonville, NC, Kenneth Whipp and wife Barbara of Towanda, PA, Sandra Bowman and husband Wayne, and Donna Ausherman, all of Frederick. She is survived by her 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her nephews, Jay Harris and Russell Harris; son-in-law, Robert Crummitt; and her brother-in-law, Terry Ausherman.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Carolyn’s life journey will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church Street in Frederick. Rev. Naomi Hartman will officiate. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Scleroderma Foundation or the Frederick County Animal Shelter.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.