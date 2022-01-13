Carolyn “Jane” Bopst passed while surrounded by her loved ones at her niece’s and nephew’s home in Walkersville, but in the prayers and hearts of many on Jan. 10, 2022, the world lost and Heaven gained a fun-loving, generous and outgoing person. She was the wife of the late James “Jim” Bopst, who preceded her in death in 2020 after 56 years of marriage.
Born June 6, 1937, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Helen Keeney Walsh but was raised by Wilbert and Mary Smith and their family in Braddock. Jane graduated from Frederick High School. She has been an active member in Braddock Lutheran Church since early childhood. She worked at Hosery factory and Smitty’s restaurant for many years. Jane had many years of service with the Red Horse Motor Inn and Red Horse Steakhouse. She started working in the motor inn’s housekeeping department in 1970. Shortly thereafter, she was tasked with opening and operating the storied Red Horse Coffee Shop, a favorite breakfast spot for not only motel guests but for many Fredericktonians in the know. She also used her culinary talents to head the Red Horse Steakhouse’s Christmas banquet kitchen for many years. In her later years, she managed the restaurant’s laundry operation until finally retiring in 2017.
Jane has been an active member of the Junior Auxiliary and Junior Fire Co. No. 2 since 1970. She was the president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Junior Fire Co. No. 2 from 1988 to present. Jane received the Cletta Abrecht Award from the county. Jane and Jim were inducted into the Frederick Fire & Rescue Hall of Fame in 2018. In her spare time, she volunteered at Citizens and Montevue nursing homes. She was the community service chairperson for the local AARP Chapter 636.
She was a loving aunt to her loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend should gather at the FSK Chapel in the cemetery before we process to the gravesite. The Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel and Deacon Gail Wilson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Keith Brown, Rodney Scites, Louise Moroney, Tim Shelton, Ken Bromfield and Roy Bromfield. Honorary pallbearers will be James Deater, Charles Abrecht and Grayson “Jeep” Abrecht. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s name to Junior Fire Co. No. 2, 535 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.