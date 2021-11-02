Carolyn M Pope

Carolyn Mamie Pope (nee Porter) age 72 of Martinsburg, WV passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospice in Frederick, MD.
Carolyn was born January 9, 1949, in Woodbine, MD she was the daughter of the late Carroll Leo Porter, and Madeline Stem Porter.
She was the wife of Howard Nathan Pope for 42 years.
Carolyn was a homemaker for many years, took care of the grandchildren during this time. Prior to this she worked as a supervisor for CAC, worked as a bus aide while her kids were in school and started off as a waitress and bartender where she met her husband, Howard. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts with her sister, baking cookies annually for the holidays, cooking big dinners for holiday meals, but most of all just spending quality time with family laughing and sharing stories while making memories. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. Rest in peace sweets.
Surviving in addition to her Husband are her children: Lyman W Souder, Jr (Paula), Molinda McDonald (James), Michael Pope (Candace), Wesley Souder (Karen), Henry Pope (BJ). Predeceased by her Daughter Jo ann Souder; 15 Grandchildren, 18 Great grandchildren; Brothers-Dennis Porter (Brenda), Gary Porter (Helen), Sister Cathy Porter, Brother Mark Porter (Lisa).
Predeceased in death by the following siblings- Wesly Allnutt, Ed Allnutt, Leo Porter, Linda Bennett, Shirley Krebs, Becky Devilbiss, and Randy Porter.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, November 4, 2021 2 to 4 and 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home And Crematory, P.A., 1212 West Old Liberty Sykesville, MD Where Funeral Services will take place Friday, November 5, 2021 12 noon. Interment to follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
