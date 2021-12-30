Carolyn Ruth Rogowski, 78, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the wife of Kenneth Rogowski. Born on May 6, 1943, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Mervil Reeder and Mabel (Catlett) Reeder.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Shannon Mullendore and Sean Mullendore; and wife, Nicole; three grandchildren, Hannah Bracken, Sebastian Mullendore and Julian Mullendore; as well as two great-grandchildren, Arya Grace Bracken and Odin Bracken.
A private, invitation-only graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.