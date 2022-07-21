Carolyn Ann Stine, 76, of Knoxville, died peacefully on July 15, 2022, at the Hagerstown Healthcare Center. Born Aug. 7, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Russell Stine and Maude (Smith) Stine. She is survived by her brother, Tom and wife Teresa; her sister, Wanda and husband Peter; nieces, Liv and Ellie; and a close friend and cousin, Joyce Lewis. There are also many relatives surviving in both the Smith and Stine families, too many to mention.
A graduate of Brunswick High School, she lived her entire life on the Stine family farm in Frederick County. After a successful career at the Atomic Energy Commission, she resigned to care for her parents in their declining years. She enjoyed country life, nature, and all animals, especially her dog, horse and many cats. She was a good and faithful steward to all.
She was interested in all family occasions and keeping records of major events and milestones. She journaled these by maintaining albums over many years. She enjoyed travel adventures with her brother and friends, especially the trip she made to Arizona and the Midwest.
A memorial service will be private.
