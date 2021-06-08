Mrs. Carolyn V. Stull, 82, of Thurmont, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Roland “Jim” Stull for 59 years before his passing in 2016. Born Nov. 10, 1938, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was one of six children of the late G. Winston Bullock and Ruth Leidy Bullock.
She owned and managed Stull’s apartments up until the time of her death. In her earlier years, she was employed with Frederick County Public Schools in the cafeteria at Catoctin High School.
Carolyn and her husband, Jim, liked to travel and looked forward to spending winter months at their home in Florida. She enjoyed playing cards and visits to the casino. She will be remembered for the many afghans she crocheted as gifts and for family dinners.
Carolyn is survived by daughters, Sylvia Brantner and husband, Chuck, of Rocky Ridge, and Diana Stull, of Thurmont, and her companion, Jeff Powell; two grandsons, Jason Brantner and companion Jen Eyler and her son, of Emmitsburg, and Jared Brantner and his wife, Tasha, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, Weston, Presley and Karleigh; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Cayden and Caylee.
She is also survived by her sister, Joanne Wood; and brothers, Robert Bullock and wife, Anita, Donald Bullock and wife, Nancy, and David Bullock and wife Mary Lou. She was preceded in death by her brother, Granville “Winnie” Bullock Jr.
Mrs. Stull has donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland for use in the advancement of medical research and education.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sjogren’s Foundation at Sjogrens.org, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191, or the charity of one’s choice.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private memorial service. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at the Carriage House, 200 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg.