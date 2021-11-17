It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Kelly Whistler announce her passing on November 9, 2021, after 78 years.
For a number of years Carolyn worked as a Graphic Designer for SAIC in Frederick. She enjoyed her work very much, as well as the people she worked with.
Carolyn leaves behind three sons, Michael Whistler, Gregory Dorsey and Donald Dorsey; daughter Kelly White; three grandsons and three granddaughters. She also leaves behind extended family and many friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by one brother, W. Howard Kelly.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.