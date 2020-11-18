Carrie Bowers

Carrie Ann Bowers, 51, of Hagerstown, passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Born on May 13, 1969, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Ronald E. Bowers and Anna Gwynn, of Monrovia, Maryland, and Judy A. Bowers and Gary A. Wheeldon, of Frederick.
Since 2007, Carrie was employed as an LPN. She loved animals, gardening, being outdoors, fishing and, most of all, being around the ones she loved. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her four children, Kirsten Jones and husband, Benjamin W. Jones of Smithsburg, Glenn A. Rider and companion, Katie T. Cook of Thurmont, Daniel J. Rider and companion, Amanda L. McDaniel, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Michael R. Rider of Hagerstown; sister, Kim R. Dawson and husband, Robert E. Dawson of Hagerstown; grandsons, Graeme W. and Harrison R. Jones; and nephew, Kyle G. Jones.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Bennett Sr. and Anna Bennett; and paternal grandparents, Glenn Bowers and Esther Bowers.
A celebration of Carrie’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, with the Rev. Dean Pryor officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Frederick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask those attending to please wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the Stauffer Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.