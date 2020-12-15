Carrie Boyd

Carrie Marie (Hahn) Boyd went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born June 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Carrie E Hahn. She was the wife of the late William D. Boyd Sr., with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Carrie graduated from Emmitsburg High School in 1952. In 1955, she graduated from Lutheran Hospital of Baltimore Nursing School. She worked part time at Fitkin Memorial Hospital in Neptune City, New Jersey, for a period of time. From there, she worked for Montgomery County Public Schools (Rockville, Maryland) serving as the nurse at Summit Lake Camp for 45 years before retiring. While working full time at Summit Lake Camp, she also worked part time at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Villa of St. Michael’s in Emmitsburg.
Carrie was a lifelong and active member of the Elias Lutheran Church in Emmitsburg, Maryland. She also attended the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren in Taneytown, Maryland. In May 2019, she was recognized as Mother of the Year from the Piney Creek Church congregation.
Carrie is survived by her children, William D. Boyd Jr. and his wife, Jo Ann, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Bruce D. Boyd Sr. and his wife, Tracy, of Sabillasville, Maryland, Tina Reaver and her husband, Greg, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Kevin Boyd and his fiance, Shawn, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren, Bruce Boyd Jr. and his wife, Megan, Beth Ohler and her husband, David, Sean Reaver, Bradley Reaver, Carrie Reaver, Jennifer Boyd, Matthew Boyd, and Chastity and Codye Klein; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Rohrbaugh and her husband, Herbert, Shirley Pittinger and her husband, Larry; sister-in-law, Gay Hahn; brother-in-law, Robert Boyd; and sister-in-law, Nancy Pearson and her husband, Bill. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased in death by her brothers, Lewis Hahn, Clyde Hahn and Alfred Hahn; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Jack Hart. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her very special friends/neighbors, Leo and Vanessa Krietz.
Carrie enjoyed all family gatherings and sporting events. She attended as many sporting events of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as possible. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid bingo player. She regularly attended the Monday morning tea parties with her daughter, sisters, and nieces; the Tuesday morning “breakfast club” with friend at Roy Rogers; the Wednesday morning church services at Elias followed by meeting with friends at McDonalds; and then Wednesday afternoon Bingo.
Burial will be at the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren and will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Elias Lutheran Church.
If you so desire, donations made in Carrie’s memory can be made to Elias Lutheran Church, 100 West North Alley, P.O. Box 465, Emmitsburg, MD 21727; or to the Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, 4699 Teeter Road, Taneytown, MD 21787.
Carrie’s arrangements have been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. For online condolences, visit www.blacksfuneralhomes.com