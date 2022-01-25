Carrie Kennedy

Mrs. Carrie Louise Kennedy, 97, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late William A. Kennedy, Sr. Born in Frederick County on July 15, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Annie E. Delaughter Graser.
Carrie for many years was a homemaker, member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, the auxiliary to the Franscis Scott Key American Legion, where she was a past president and also a member of the auxiliary to the Independent Hose Company.
Surviving her are her sons, William A. Kennedy, Jr., and wife Helen and Terre L. Kennedy and wife Jennifer, grandchildren; Stacie, Nichole, Jason, Frank and Richard and many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by a very special friends, Diana Long and Hannah, Hunter, Payton and Giavanna. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph E. Kennedy and special friend, Rosalie Long.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Independent Hose Company, 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick, MD 21702.