Carrie May Haugh, age 69, of near Libertytown, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital after a brief illness. Born July 17, 1952, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spurrier and R. Frances Bruchey Spurrier. She was the wife of Larry C. Haugh, her husband of 50 years.
Carrie May was a 1970 graduate of Walkersville High School. She was previously employed for several years with the Towne Restaurant of Woodsboro and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts of Frederick. She was currently working for Glade Link Farms of New Midway. She was a member of Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church, Ladiesburg, and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Midway Fire Co. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and attending yard sales.
In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Cathy Haugh, of New Midway, and Mark Haugh and wife Jenny, of Mount Airy; brother, Marlin L. Spurrier and wife Lorraine, of North Manchester, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, with Pastors Ron Brown and Pete Roy officiating. Interment will follow in Haugh’s Cemetery, near Keymar.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.