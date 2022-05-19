Carroll Butts

Carroll Glenn Butts, 92, of Rockville, Maryland, passed peacefully on May 15, 2022, at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center with his family by his side. He was joyfully reunited with his wife of 66 years, Ann E. Butts, whom he had missed dearly for the past five years. He leaves his family, knowing they were loved — his son, Glenn C. Butts and wife Judy; grandson, J.C. Butts and wife Kyla; as well as his two precious great-grandchildren, Kellie and Grafton Butts.
Carroll was born in Middletown, Maryland, Oct. 23, 1929. He proudly served his country as a corporal in the Ordnance Division of the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the National Institutes of Health where he retired as the National Cancer Institute Support Services Supervisor in 1984. Carroll lived a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends in Rockville. For many years, he and Ann spent time at their condo in Ocean City, Maryland, where Carroll fished to his heart’s content. If you are one to lift a glass, lift one in his honor with a heartfelt smile on your face, as he would not want us to mourn his passing but instead to remember the good times we spent with him. Inurnment will be private and held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at barberfhlaytonsville.com.