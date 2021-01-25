Carroll Dorsey

Carroll Ray Dorsey, age 89, of Woodsboro, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Born Dec. 7, 1931 in Legore, Maryland he was the son of the late Ezra Owen Dorsey and Bessie Shorb Dorsey. He was the husband of Dorothy Dorsey, his wife of 66 years.
He was a meat cutter and owner of Dorsey Meats for many years. He was the organizer and coach of the Woodsboro Little League in 1953, called the Frederick-Carroll League. He was a charter member of the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Company, member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Thurmont, member and past commander of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Post 282 in Woodsboro, served on the church council and participated in many other organizations.
Surviving are son, Mike Dorsey and friend Debbie of Woodsboro; grandson, Ray Dorsey and wife Katie of Littlestown, PA, and one great-granddaughter.
He was predeceased by five brothers and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 at Utica Cemetery, 10621 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD, with Pastor Ron Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 10625 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.