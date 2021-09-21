Carroll Lee Aleshire, 70, of Frederick passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Carroll was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Luray, Virginia. He was the son of the late George C. Kline Jr. and Madeline C. Aleshire Kline. In addition to his parents, Carroll was preceded in death by his brothers, Sherman Aleshire and Harold Kline; as well as his son, Eric Aleshire.
Carroll is survived by his daughters, Michelle Aleshire, Christine Aleshire Smith (and husband Commodore Smith) and Samantha Aleshire. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Bowers, William Kline (and wife Michelle Kline) and Cynthia Carosella (and husband Anthony Carosella); his grandchildren, Ashley Topper, Carrie Smith and Sara Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Carroll was known by many friends as “Jesse James.” He loved to fish and hunt. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Indianapolis Colts. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, formerly of Vally Excavating Co.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please reach out to his family for this information.