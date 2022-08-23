Mr. Carroll Nelson Fraley, 88, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Dove Hospice House in Westminster. He was the loving husband of Celia Fraley. They were married for 67 years.
Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Plummer and Margaret (Coyle) Fraley.
An avid baseball player, Carroll played professionally in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization in 1954, and, later, for many years with the Creagerstown Tri-County League. Additionally, he proudly served in the United States Army from 1956-58.
Mr. Fraley worked for over 40 years as a machinist at Moore’s Business Forms and, in earlier years, at Black’s Orchard.
He loved to fish, hunt, spend time with his grandkids, and watching his grandkids’ sporting events. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Timothy Fraley and wife Angela, and Thomas Fraley and wife Shelly; six grandchildren, Rebecca, Timothy Robert, Dakotah, Jacob, Colton and Ashley; three sisters, Naomi Long, Sylvia Keller and Judy Evans; his brother, Plummer H. Fraley; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Fraley, Mary Lawyer and Victor Fraley.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 from the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.
Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to Dove Hospice House.