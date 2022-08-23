Carroll Nelson Fraley

Mr. Carroll Nelson Fraley, 88, of Thurmont, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Dove Hospice House in Westminster. He was the loving husband of Celia Fraley. They were married for 67 years.

Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Plummer and Margaret (Coyle) Fraley.