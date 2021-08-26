Carroll "Ron" Harbaugh

Mr. Ron Harbaugh, 70, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland, from a traumatic brain injury sustained in a fall. Born March 4, 1951, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Carroll L. and the late Betty (Crampton) Harbaugh. Ron was the husband of Cynthia (Gearhart) Harbaugh, whom he married on May 27, 1972. In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by two brothers, Steven Harbaugh and Jeffery Harbaugh (Debbie); and a nephew, Jeffery Harbaugh Jr., all of Thurmont, Maryland.
He was a veteran, having served from 1969 to 1975 with Company A, 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard.
During Ron’s 30-year career with the National Institute of Mental Health, he was co-author on numerous published research papers and received multiple sustained high quality work performance awards. He was a member of the National Capital Area Branch of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (NCAB/AALAS) and was the proud recipient of the NCAB Durbin Award for outstanding care to laboratory animals as well as the NCAB Pierson Award, which recognized his outstanding accomplishments managing a biomedical animal research program.
His hobbies, interests and knowledge spanned a wide and diverse range of activities and subjects, including history, genealogy, shooting sports, motorcycle touring, photography and gardening, to name a few of his favorites. A natural extension of those interests was reflected in his active membership/participation in the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter (from which he recently received a Meritorious Service Medal) and the SAR Maryland society state color guard; the North-South Skirmish Association (for more than 40 years); Antietam Camp No. 3 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War; and several other organizations.
He will be greatly missed by his family, many friends and two devoted Labrador retrievers.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville, Maryland; all are welcome to attend. This service will be followed by an informal, social celebration of life at the Glen W. Eyler Post 282 of the American Legion in Woodsboro, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s name may be made to Lab Rescue of the LRCP, Inc., P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, VA 22003; or a charity of your choice.