Carrollee Zecher, 85, entered into eternal rest Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his wife, Cynthia Zecher, and his children and grandchildren at his side. He was born March 5, 1936, to Melvin and Grace Zecher. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cynthia Zecher; his children, Kevin Zecher (Linda), Lisa Zecher (Phyllis), Keith Zecher (Lorena), Laura Eichelberger (Ike) and Lynn Willis (Chris). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amy (Mark), Scott, Brian, Noah (Mina), Hannah, Emma, Craig (Jessi), Caleb (Samantha), Katelyn, Ethan, Jenna and Jacob; and great-granddaughters, Madison, Abigail, Aurora, Arizona and Everly. He took great pride in his role as husband, father and Pappy. Carrollee is also survived by his sister, Grace Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Jane Dertzbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many, many friends. He had a special love of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and had many Amish and Mennonite friends he enjoyed visiting.
Carrollee was a lifelong farmer in Middletown Valley. After retiring from farming, he drove a school bus for many years, and he was also a baker at the Yum Yum shop in Middletown. During that time, he also engaged in his love of draft horses, and he gave horse and carriage rides in downtown Frederick and at craft fairs and festivals.
Carrollee was a member of the Burkittsville Ruritan since 1955. He was a 4-H leader and an active member of Christ Reformed Church in Middletown, and in the past few years, he was a Meals on Wheels volunteer. He participated in fundraising for Special Olympics by helping to make a few hundred apple dumplings at a time to benefit his grandson Clark. Carrollee had a passion for helping others, setting the bar very high for his children and grandchildren to follow.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Washington County for the care they provided him and for the support they gave to his family to help him navigate his transition to his next life. His wish was to die at home on the family farm, and we are grateful that we were able to grant him that wish as he did so much for others. We want to especially thank Chloe, Stacy, Kathy and his favorite hospice visitor, Mary, who comforted him with farm talk during her visits.
The family requests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Washington County to benefit the benevolence fund, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown MD 21742.
A celebration of life will be held at the Middletown VFD Activity Center, 1 Firemans Lane, Middletown MD 21769, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.