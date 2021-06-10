Mr. Cary Lee Jones, 57, of Walkersville, passed away on June 7, 2021, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Marie Jones, his wife of 37 years.
Cary grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, son of the late Robert Jones and the late Brenda Abel. He retired from United Healthcare after many years of service. Cary had a wonderful, bubbly personality, and he was always able to make people laugh. He will be remembered for his great big smile.
In addition to his loving wife, Cary is survived by his son, Christopher Jones and wife Sarah; his grandson, Mason Jones; his sister, Susan Eppley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A private celebration of Cary’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company (walkersvillefire.com) or the Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company (wvrc24.com).