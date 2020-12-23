Caryn Lea Carr-Gumas, 55, of Frederick, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her home.
Born in Walnut Creek, California, on July 3, 1965, she was a daughter of Sandra Willett, of Walnut Creek, California, and the late Christopher Carr. She was a loving and great mother who was committed to her children and had a tremendous wit.
She is survived by her four children, Andrew and Alex, both of Los Angeles, California, Justin, of Philadelphia, and Mallory, of Denver, Colorado; her former husband, Spyro Gumas of Middletown; and two siblings, Robyn and Bryan Willett both of California.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.