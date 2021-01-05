Casper Harding

Casper E. Harding Sr. was born Aug. 3, 1935, and died Dec. 30, 2020. He was the son of the late William Elmer and Zennie Soper-Harding. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Thelma; his only son, Casper Jr.; his two granddaughters, Jennifer and Michelle; as well as two great-granddaughters, Naomi and Julianna. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, 21701, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with burial to immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
