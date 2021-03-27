Cassandra Cavell

Mrs. Cassandra Elaine Cavell, 32, of Germantown, passed away unexpectedly at Holy Cross Hospital on March 24, 2021. She was the wife of Gary Cavell II, whom she married June 17, 2010.
Born July 29, 1988 in Rockville, Cassandra was the daughter Lynn Paynter of Greenville, TN and Marion Wayne Lamb, Jr. of Derwood, MD. Cassandra is also survived by her stepfather, Paul Paynter, Sr.; stepmother, Carlyn Lamb; mother and father in law, Gary and Shel Cavell of Germantown; two stepchildren, Jonathan and Hailey Cavell; stepsister, Susie Brown of Smithsburg, MD and stepbrother Paul Paynter, Jr. of Shadyside, MD; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins, friends and other relatives. Cassandra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gregory and Eloise Kinsey, Rosie and Marion Lamb, Sr., Zelma and Earl Davis, Helen Shaw; and her grandmother in law, Virginia Anne Montgomery.
Visitation will be held from 3 - 6 PM on Monday, March 29th at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. There will be no service. Floral tributed are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society (humanesociety.org).