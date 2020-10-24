Catharine Anderman was born July 7, 1926 and died on Oct. 17, 2020. She was the wife of William Henry Anderman Jr. for 61 years, who predeceased her in 2008, and the mother of David E. Anderman (Alice), Beth A. Helmick (Gene) and Doris A. Moxley (Jim). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Rachael Lancor, Jonathan Anderman, Karen Helmick, Daniel Helmick, Sara Lewis, Amy McCarthy and Michael Moxley; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kay Schellhase and Thelma Marusco; and brother-in-law, Thomas Anderman.
Catharine was a devoted member of the Mt. Pleasant United Church of Christ and a Frederick County reading teacher. For the last several years, she was a resident of Homewood at Williamsport. Her family is thankful for the friends she made while residing there and the excellent care she received from staff. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, pinochle, afternoon games with friends and antique cars, but the joy of her life were her grandchildren.
As was her wish, Catharine was cremated, and a memorial service is postponed until family can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Church of Christ, Homewood Benevolent Fund or Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
