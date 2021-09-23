Catharine C. Martin

Catharine Carroll Martin, age 58, of New Market, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a brief illness.
Born Aug. 17, 1963, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Andrew Laszlo Shurney and Carroll McKelligott Shurney. She was the wife of John Martin, her husband of 29 years.
Mrs. Martin obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from New Mexico State University. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary and later as a patent secretary working in Washington, D.C.
She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown. Her strong faith helped her overcome breast cancer. She enjoyed her time at her church, praying and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered by her many friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sons, David and Michael Martin; grandchildren, Kaden and Kendall Martin; siblings, Elizabeth Reighard, Andrew and Patrick Shurney, and Margaret Zagrodniczek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, Friday, Sept. 24 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Mask wearing is recommended.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, one block north of the intersection of Route 75 and Route 26. Mask wearing is required. Msgr. John Dietzenbach will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.