Mrs. Catherine Bailey, 84, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away at home with her family, Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was the wife of Joseph Bailey Sr., who preceded her in death.
Born Feb. 4, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ina and William Ginevan, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Bailey retired from the Frederick County Public Schools system in 2001. During her time there, she worked in the Thurmont Middle School Library, then the Catoctin High School guidance office. Mrs. Bailey worked with her late husband to establish and maintain a thriving firewood and logging company in the Thurmont community.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles and puzzle books in her spare time. She spent her last few years with her son, Joseph Bailey Jr., with whom she resided.
Mrs. Bailey will be remembered with love by her surviving family, son Joseph Bailey Jr., of Thurmont, Maryland; daughter, Lavina and husband Jerry Clem, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; son, Craig Bailey, of Thurmont, Maryland; son, David Bailey Sr., of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amanda, William, Elisha, Marissa, Becky, Dave Jr., Jeremy, Jarin, Katelyn, Ashton, Marsha and Sara; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St. in Thurmont on Sunday, April 3 from 2-5 p.m.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, April 4 from Stauffer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Eyler officiating.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.