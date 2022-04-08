Catherine “Jane” Shoemaker, 102, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. She was the wife of the late George Thomas Shoemaker.
Born April 7, 1919, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Ruth (Walsh) Hachemeister.
Jane was a 1938 graduate of Western High School in Baltimore, an all-girls school. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Frederick, and its Homemaker’s Sunday School Class, Order of the Eastern Star No. 79, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Rainbow Belle, and the Red Hat Society. Jane worked with the county agents office, then at Fort Detrick before retiring April 7, 1979, after working as a secretary for 25 years. She enjoyed bowling, formerly with the church league for 57 years and more recently with the seniors. Jane also enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughter, Candis “Candy” Jane Manges and husband Ronald, of Walkersville; granddaughters, Kristina L. Martin and husband Paul, of Walkersville, Cindy L. Gaus and husband Van, of Cumberland, and Nikki L. Manges, of Walkersville; great-grandchildren, Capt. Meleah Martin, Alexis Gaus, Dalton Gaus, Rayel Wright and Rian Wright; and one great-great-grandson, Josiah Ramirez.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ronald Manges Jr.; her brother, Charles I. Hachemeister and wife Lillian; and sisters, Ruth V. Paciarello, and Mary B. Reger and husband John.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Jane’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick, MD 21702. The Rev. Dr. Larry Eubanks will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund at the church address mentioned above.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.