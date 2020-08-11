Catherine Lavonne Oswald (Kay), 93, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Born on April 15, 1927, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John Martin Duffy and Catherine Winifred (O’Donnell) Duffy, who both emigrated from Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Prosper W. Oswald and Michael F. Ulrich, brothers Joseph Duffy and John (Jack) Duffy, sisters Mary Armstrong, Claire Duffy and Patricia Hoak.
Kay loved life and enjoyed every second of it, she made many friends, charming everyone she met. She was fun-loving with a generous spirit, and passionate about her activities at Daybreak Senior Center in Frederick where she’ll be very much missed.
She is survived by daughter, Tara (Oswald) Hays and husband, Michael, of Frederick; daughter, Tanya (Oswald) Hajec and husband, Frank of Arlington, TN. She is also survived by her beloved grandson Nicholas Hajec, of Tulsa, OK.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a brief prayer service to begin at 5:45 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date and will be announced once COVID restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to her beloved Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD, 21702 or to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
