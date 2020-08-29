Catherine Adelle (Leiboldt) Miller passed away at her home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
She was born in Williamsport, MD, on August 5, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Keiffer Leiboldt and Lola Catherine (Misner) Leiboldt.
She attended Smithsburg High School.
Catherine worked several seasonal jobs throughout her years, but her most precious career was a homemaker and mother. She was a hard worker and loved her children. Catherine was always happy to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly.
Catherine was a faithful member of Emmanuel Chapel of Smithsburg. She enjoyed attending church and church events. Catherine looked forward to spending time with her church family. She was a faithful servant of God and has been welcomed with open arms to her new beginning.
She will be remembered for her faith, love for family, and her witty sense of humor. Catherine enjoyed a good laugh.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Omar J. “June” Miller on September 7, 1997; and brothers, Keiffer Junior Leiboldt and Robert L. Leiboldt.
She is survived by sisters, Utha Glenn, Pauline Kent, Dorothy Garling, Mary Johnson and Patricia Kline; brothers, Earl Leiboldt and James Leiboldt; sons, Ronald L. Miller and wife Karen, Gary W. Miller and wife Dee, and Philip E. Miller; grandchildren, Chandra (Miller) Matthews and husband Ricky, Chad Miller and wife Suzannah, Natascha (Miller) Fearnow and husband Brent, Megan (Miller) Romberger and husband Ryan, Amanda Miller and Melissa (Miller) Myers and husband Brent; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex and Lexi Matthews, Cierra Miller, Jacob Fearnow, Rileigh, Alden and Trevor Romberger and Porter and Camden Myers; countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she dearly loved.
There will be no viewing.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Jonathan D. Laye officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Chapel, in care of Jonathan Laye, 21815 Auburn Dr. Smithsburg, MD, 21783.
Catherine will always remain close to our hearts. She was loved and will be missed by many. Rest in Peace until we meet again.