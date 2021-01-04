Catherine Mucha

Catherine “Cathie” Elizabeth Dexter Mucha, 95, of Varysburg, NY, formerly of Frederick, MD, peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Warsaw, NY. Born April 6, 1925 in Mattapoisett, MA, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Dexter and the late Catherine Veronica Gossman Alves. She was predeceased by her stepmother, Gertrude W. Dexter and stepfather, Manuel Alves. Cathie was the wife for 63 years of the late Theodore J. Mucha, who predeceased her in 2010.
Cathie is survived by her children Susan M. Kaney (Jim) of Varysburg, NY, Thomas C. Mucha (Jeannie) of Martinsburg, WV, Cynthia M Satterfield (Dave) of Frederick, MD and Elizabeth A. Kinsella (John) of Fuquay-Varina, NC. Also surviving are a sister, Nancy A. Dexter Rowley of New Bedford, MA, nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Cathie was predeceased by her siblings, Robert H. Dexter, Jane M. Dexter Burd Chun and Edward L. Dexter.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church 112 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Saints Joachim & Anne Parish 50 East Ave., Attica, NY 14011 or St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 112 E. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to your local food bank.
Arrangements are by Marley Funeral Home in Attica, NY and by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home in Frederick, MD.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.