Catherine Mae “Cathy” Oland, 65, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown. Born May 6, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Sharetts E. D. and Agnes (Creager) Oland. Cathy was a 1975 graduate of Frederick High School and a member of Celebration Ministries Church, Hagerstown. She had worked in housekeeping and food services in Frederick, Carroll and, most recently, Washington counties. Cathy is survived by two sons, James Clifton Mason and Jonathan Edward Mason; one sister, Loretta Jane Drawbaugh and husband Edward; nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be private and conducted at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy’s name to Celebration Ministries, P.O. Box 2976, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown, is assisting the family with her arrangements.
