Heaven received another precious angel with the passing of Catherine Irene Mercer Rippeon on Jan. 24, 2021, at Glade Valley Center. Catherine was born on Sept. 22, 1929, and lived her entire life in Frederick County, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late William and Ada Rippeon Mercer. She was the wife of Arthur Thomas Rippeon Jr., her husband of 73 years.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School. Catherine was a lifelong member of Chapel Lutheran Church serving in many capacities over the years. As Catherine’s four children grew and went off to school, she pursued employment with H.L. Hartz and Co., both in Union Bridge and Frederick, making men’s suits. After being employed for 20 years, she then worked at Bells Menswear and Young Men’s Shop until her retirement. Her seamstress skills were beyond compare, with her children each receiving hand sewn quilts, along with quilted wall hangings, stuffed animals and her most famous “Mom-moms Angels!” As the family’s gifted homemaker and cook, she hosted many family gatherings until her declining health. For a short time, she owned her little craft shop, “Mom-moms Angels,” also taking her crafts to Thurmont Colorfest and local craft shops.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Ronald Rippeon and wife Jean, of Libertytown, Judy Gladhill and husband Jerry, of Keymar and Darlene Lind, of Woodsboro; son-in-law, Wayne Currier, of Walkersville; sister, Ardella Whitter, of Boonsboro, and brother, William “Billy” Mercer and wife Barbara, of Libertytown. Catherine is also survived by a large, blended family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and stepgrandchildren.
She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Doris Currier on Nov. 4, 2020; son-in-law, Roy Lind; granddaughter, Tina Rippeon; and brother-in-law, Tom Whitter.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Glade Valley Nursing and Rehab staff for their compassionate and loving care given during her residence there.
A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at a later date. “Be what you loved about people who are gone.”
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Lutheran Church, 11121 Daysville Road, Frederick, MD, 21701.
