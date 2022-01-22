Catherine Sommerville

Catherine B. Sommerville, age 97, of Myersville, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, at Adventist Health Care in Takoma Park.
She was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Nov. 16, 1924, and was the daughter of Dr. Frank J. Broschart and Sarah M. Henderson Broschart.
Catherine graduated in 1945 from The Visitation Academy in Frederick. On October 1, 1949, she married William E. Sommerville. They were married for 44 years until his death in Nov. 1993. Catherine is also predeceased by her son William “Billy” Sommerville, Jr.
Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a devout catholic, an avid golfer and bridge player. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Catherine is survived by her son John F. “Jack” Sommerville (Terri), daughter Dianne S. Rice (Sherman), grandchildren Alia, Joshua, Caelyn, Yvonne, Rebecca, Robert, and Jason. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street on Friday, Jan. 28 from 3 to 5 P.M. Additional viewing will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, 11701 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Interment in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to The ALS Association 1300, Wilson Blvd., Ste. 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.