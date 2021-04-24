Catherine Stockman

Mrs. Catherine Huffer Stockman, 94, formerly of Jefferson, Maryland, died Monday, April 19, 2021, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
She was the wife of the late Donald Walter Stockman and a lifelong homemaker.
Born July 11, 1926, in Frederick, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Roy Augustus Huffer and Irma Elizabeth Holter Huffer.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Elizabeth Stockman Milliner and husband Tom, of Houston, Texas, and Karen Louise Stockman Noll and husband, Michael, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Christine Adele Milliner, Mark Ryan Milliner, Dwight Bradford Moss and wife, Jennifer, and Tiffany LeAnne Noll Leighton and husband, Kyle; four great-grandchildren, Claire Kaye Milliner, Donald Bryar Moss, David Aidan and Kason Lee Leighton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main Street, Middletown, MD 21769. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769; or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
