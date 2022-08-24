Catherine Trout

Catherine C. Trout, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Sept. 5, 1965. She was the daughter of John Michael Trout and his wife, Pat, and the late Theresa Grimes.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Tiffany Grimes.