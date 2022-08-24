Catherine Trout

Catherine C. Trout, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Sept. 5, 1965. She was the daughter of John Michael Trout and his wife, Pat, and the late Theresa Grimes.
In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Tiffany Grimes.
She was an avid Ravens fan, and loved wrestling, country music and spending time with her family. Cathy worked many years for Town Cleaners and Sharpe’s Flowers. Cathy met great people through her jobs and made many lifelong friends.
She is survived by two siblings, Lori Trout and partner Gary, and Terry Grimes Jr. and partner Brooke; her stepfather, Terry Grimes Sr.; her nephew, Dylan Baker; two special cousins, Jamie Rohrback and Robert Willard; as well as many other cousins and family. Cathy loved her dog, Cheech. Memorial services will be held privately by the family.