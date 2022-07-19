Catherine V. Black

Catherine Virginia Black, age 85, of Westminster, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Lorien of Taneytown.
Born Sept. 4, 1936, in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence Harris Crabbs. She was the wife of Roland Delano Black, who predeceased her in 1981.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen L. Blauvelt and husband Dennis, of Westminster; son, Kenneth Leroy Black, of Keymar; grandchildren, Jerry Black, Stephanie Black, Richard Bloom III and Amy Blauvelt; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Logan and Bentley; sister-in-law, Joan Crabbs; nephew, Terry Crabbs; and niece, Brenda May.
She was predeceased by her son, Richard L. Black; brothers, twins, James and Charles Crabbs, and David Crabbs; and niece, Carolyn Yost.
Mrs. Black was a 1955 graduate of New Windsor High School. She was formerly employed as a seamstress for many years with Westminster Knit and then English-American Tailoring. She was a member of St. Benjamin’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the Amalgamated Transit Union.
She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially her great-grandchildren), gardening, going out to eat and vacationing with her family.
A funeral service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22. Pastor David Schafer will officiate. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
