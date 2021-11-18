Cathy Whipp, 48, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, Maryland.
Born on Aug. 30, 1973, in Washington, D.C, she was the daughter of the late Carl T. Dickson and Judith (Smith) Dickson.
She graduated from La Plata High School, and after graduation, she pursued a career in cosmetology.
She was an avid horse rider and loved the outdoors. She was active in the Boy Scouts, helping with financials for her son’s Troop 2017. When she was not helping out with other tasks, she enjoyed knitting and making crafts for her family and friends to enjoy.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, John P. Whipp Jr.; mother, Judith Dickson; and her children, John Carl Whipp, and Morgan Whipp. She is also survived by her friends, Cassandra Coughran, Joann Clugston and Melanie Boshoven; along with numerous other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation my be made in Cathy’s name to the Hospice of Frederick County.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.