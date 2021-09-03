Cecelia Diane Lewis McLane

Diane McLane, 63, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away Aug. 28, 2021.
Diane was born Dec. 16,1957, in nearby Charles Town, West Virginia, the beloved daughter of the late Frederick (Fred) Nelson Lewis and Rose Christine (Dallas) Lewis. In addition to her mother and father, Diane was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Christine Lewis; and step-children, Shelley Jean McLane and Charles David McLane III, with whom she loved as her own. She is survived by husband of 26 years, Charles David (Dave) McLane Jr., of Brunswick Maryland; sister, Mary Elizabeth Lewis and husband Allen, of Frederick, Maryland; son Dwain Michael (Michael) Webber and wife Heather, of Hagerstown, Maryland; stepdaughter, Shawn Marie McLane, of Brunswick, Maryland; step-son, Patrick William (Willie) McLane and wife Jackie, of Brunswick, Maryland; nephew, Jonathan (Jon) Eugene Fawley and wife Amanda, of Charles Town, West Virginia; seven beautiful grandchildren, Paddy McLane, Mikayla Webber, Graysen McLane, Makynna Webber, Brody McLane, Bellamy McLane and Blakeleigh McLane; a great-niece and nephew, Harper and Maddex Fawley; and her four-legged pride and joy, chihuahua Charley. Last but not least, Diane is survived by many close friends, aunts, uncles and cousins (too many to name).
Diane was a 1975 graduate of Brunswick High School. She worked for the Department of Defense’s, Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) as a management analyst, for 26 years. Diane built numerous close friendships with her fellow colleagues, many of whom will remember her hard work, dedication and upbeat personality within the work environment.
Diane absolutely adored her family, friends and co-workers! Her beautiful smile, humongous heart, infectious laugh, friendly and fun-loving demeanor, sassy, sarcastic and quick-witted sense of humor, and magnetic personality made Diane a joy to be around.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no wake for Diane. However, there will be a graveside service open to all that will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Petersville, Maryland, where Diane was a lifetime member. Officiating will be Deacon George Sisson.
If anyone would like to send flowers, please send to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4231 Catholic Church Road, Petersville, MD 21758 by 1 p.m. the day of her graveside service (next Thursday) so they can be arranged around the burial site.
Condolences/expressions of sympathy may be offered online at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.