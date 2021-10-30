Cecil White

Cecil Gibson White Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Frederick on October 21st, 2021.
He was born May 20th, 1939 in Fairmont, WV to Doris and Cecil Sr. where he lived and attended grade school through college — graduating from Fairmont State in 1961 with a degree in business. He left Fairmont with $20 in his pocket soon after for his first adventure: hitchhiking across the US to visit the World’s Fair in Seattle, WA. While he loved to return to West Virginia for visits to his mother, father, friends and family, he called Frederick his forever home and lived here for the past 45 years.
He found his way to Severna Park, MD where he taught biology and coached football before entering the petroleum lubricants field where he worked for the next 30 years. After teaching he went to Newark, DE and then Cumberland, MD before finally finding and falling for Frederick. He worked for Texaco, Stouter Oil, Phoenix Inc. before opening his own company, P&W Lubricants. While his kids were still in school, he was an avid supporter of their athletic programs and never missed a game. He also very much enjoyed his trips with Ann to West Point for regular visits with their sons. Eventually he worked his way into the home video business where he opened and operated 16 Blockbuster Video stores. These dozen or so years were some of the best times for Cecil, and his hard work paid off; he received awards as Franchise Operator of the Year in the early and mid-2000s. Retiring in 2009, he loved spending time with friends, close family, and his extended family at Holly Hills Country Club. He could be found at the club a couple of days every week playing golf or cards. Cecil will be remembered as someone whom everyone liked and easily got along with anyone he met, although he said of himself that he got along best with “kids and dogs.” True friends are rare, people with integrity might be rarer, but Cecil found a way to be a great friend to so many and always kept his word. If anyone ever asked for anything, Cecil would always be there with a genuine word of advice or encouragement and a helping hand.
Affectionately known as “Pap” by his grandchildren, he always talked proudly how lucky he was to have such great people in his family. During his last years he would fondly reflect on all of the amazing things his grandchildren were doing, and it is not cliche to say they really were is pride and joy.
Cecil is survived by his wife Ann and their three sons Eric, his wife Tonya and their children James, Josie, Wyatt, Mason and Asher; Lee, his wife Cheryl and their son Levi; and Kevin, his wife Tamra and their children Devon, Kailyn and Gavin; as well as Cecil’s sister Sally Campbell and her children Erin, Amy, Heather and Charlie.
We will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Holly Hills Country Club on 6 November at 5:00 pm in the upstairs lounge and dining room. In lieu of flowers please send donations to “Holly Hills Junior Golf Program” at 5502 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. Online condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com