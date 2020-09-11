Cecil Young

Cecil Ray Young, 76, of Frederick, died on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his residence.
He is the husband of Brenda J. Yeager Young.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1943, in Beckley, WV, and retired, after 34 years. from Eastalco Aluminum where he was a foreman.
He loved dancing, country music and hunting. He also enjoyed teaching his grandchildren prior to them entering school.
Cecil is survived by his children Rodney Young (Debbie), Michael Young (Audrey), Matthew Young (Lisa) and Steven Young (Holly) and his grandchildren Amber, Cody, Ben and Maisie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.