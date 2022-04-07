Mrs. Cecilia Nasca, 74, of Urbana, Maryland, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Frederick Health. She was the loving wife of Anthony Nasca.
Born Dec. 5, 1947, in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of Rose Marie DeCarlo and the late Nicholas DeCarlo.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cecilia is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Abernethy and Talila Kauflin (Jordan); grandchildren, Katelyn Abernethy, Addison Abernethy, Tyler Kauflin, Jackson Kauflin, Dylan Kauflin, Chloe Kauflin and Evangeline Kauflin; siblings; Nick DeCarlo (Becky), Kitty Bombard (Bob), Patricia Laughlin (Bobby), Steven DeCarlo and James DeCarlo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cecilia was a seeker for truth. She deeply loves her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved her country, her family, her children, and her husband.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Jordan Kauflin will officiate. Interment will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853.
Memorial contributions should be made to Hilton Head Heroes, South Carolina (hhheroes.com, mention “Nasca-Kauflin” in the note section).
