Celebrating the Life of John Dewey Knill

On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, John Dewey Knill of Thurmont, Maryland, went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 78. In celebration of John’s life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 705 West Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701. The family will begin receiving guests at 1 p.m. followed by the service beginning at 2 p.m. Please keep in mind that, given COVID-19 restrictions, masks may be required to participate in the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in John’s memory to the HealthWell Foundation, 20440 Century Boulevard, Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874 or https://www.healthwellfoundation.org/donate/.