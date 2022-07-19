Celeste Maureen Thomas, age 86, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her son’s home. Known to family and friends as Maureen, she was born June 14, 1936, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Claude A. and C. Bernadette Wagaman O’Toole, the owners of O’Toole Garage in Thurmont, Maryland. Shelia Farrell, Celeste’s sister, died Nov. 16, 2021. Maureen was a graduate of St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where she studied to become a dietitian. On Jan. 9, 1960, she married George Leicester Thomas III, who died Dec. 5, 1996. He was co-owner of Lilypons Water Gardens, with his brother, Charles B. Thomas. Maureen was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Matthew Anthony Thomas and Vincent Joseph Thomas. Maureen served as a clinical dietitian at the Frederick Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. In addition, she was past president of the Zonta Club of Frederick; a member of the St. Joseph’s College Alumni Association; and a devout parishioner of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor parishes. Maureen and George III had one son, George Leicester Thomas IV, of Adamstown, Maryland, who married Patrice, the daughter for whom she had prayed. Maureen was a remarkable Nana to her two grandchildren, Mark Andrew Thomas, who lives in California, and Josephine SunYung Thomas, of Adamstown, Maryland. Maureen loved spending time with her grandchildren; they brought her so much joy, and she delighted in their accomplishments! Maureen thrived by helping others, living each day to the fullest, giving generously, enjoying her yard, and taking rides through the county with her son, George. Maureen had such a genuine heart, a soothing voice and a joyful laugh. She will be remembered for receiving the greatest happiness when giving to others. Many thanks to her caregivers, Joyceline from Visiting Angels, and the Frederick Health Hospice team for the love and care they gave our mom. The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. A Christian wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Mass of Christian burial at Saint Joseph’s-on-Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, Maryland, on Friday, July 22, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m., with the Rev. John Williamson as celebrant. Interment will follow immediately at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph’s-on-Carrollton Manor for the restoration of the historic church’s roof, or Frederick Health Hospice.
