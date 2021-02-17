Chance Sellman, of Gaithersburg, lost his life to COVID-19 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 54.
Chance lived in Etchison, Maryland, and spent nearly his entire life in the Damascus area, where he attended Damascus High School (Class of 1984) and provided exterior renovation services to home owners and contractors. Chance leaves behind a son, Chance A. Sellman with his mom, Sue Burgee; grandson, Kadyn Spurgeon; as well as a daughter, Taylor Day. Other family members include a brother, Tim Sellman; sisters, Casey Darling and Kelly Scheetz; his mother, Peggy Sellman; and dog, Acea. His extended family includes uncles and aunts, Lenny and Georgann Glebes, and Bill and Paek Alexander; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private interment will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland. A celebration of life for friends and family will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.