Chantay Stanton Corbin

Chantay Elizabeth Stanton Corbin was called home suddenly to be with the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at her residence. Born on Dec. 6, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Stanton Sr. and Sherree Elizabeth Stanton Redman.
Chantay was educated in the Frederick County Public School System, representing the Class of 1978. She was employed with Frederick Community College and Claggett Enterprises. “Chany,” as she was affectionately known, spared no one of either her sharp wit, sense of humor, or unvarnished advice. As an accomplished cook and baker, she would always make amends with her soulful culinary offerings and concoctions, especially her famous banana pudding.
Chantay is survived by her son, Major Johnathan N. Carter (Rachel) of Fort Leavenworth, KS; three grandchildren, Mason, Jasmine and Laila; five siblings, Barbara Parrish (David), Charles E. Stanton, Jr. (Theresa), all of Frederick, MD, Lynn W. Stanton of Charlotte, NC, Walker P. Stanton (Paula) of Belcamp, MD, and Chet R. Stanton (Reka) of Millersville, MD; nieces and nephews, Gregory J. Thomas Jr. (Kelly), Charles E. Stanton, III (Katie), Dionna S. Stanton, April R. Stanton, Elyja Stanton, Elisha Stanton, and Nia Stanton; three aunts, Mrs. Barbara D. Butler of Salisbury, MD, Ms. Delores DeLauder of Frederick, MD and Mrs. Vermell DeLauder of Jamestown, NC; and devoted cousins, William B. Jenkins and family of Frederick, MD, Ellen D. Jenkins and family of Greensboro, NC, William B. DeLauder Jr. and family of Dover, DE, Angela Forbes and family of Sterling, VA, and Debora Stanton and family of Ranchos Cucamonga, CA. In addition to her parents and other loved ones, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Karah C. Corbin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home in Frederick, MD. Due to restrictions on gatherings, the public may view services (and express condolences) at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.